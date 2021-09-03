Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. Buys 7,508 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 106,963 shares of the coffee company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,508 shares during the period. Starbucks makes up approximately 1.5% of Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc.’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $11,960,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SBUX. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Starbucks by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,044,324 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $325,668,000 after purchasing an additional 13,555 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 19.8% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 14,120 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,543,000 after buying an additional 2,329 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 4.0% during the first quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 401,747 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $43,899,000 after buying an additional 15,288 shares in the last quarter. Well Done LLC increased its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 23.8% during the first quarter. Well Done LLC now owns 2,146 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $234,000 after buying an additional 413 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Counselors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 4.7% during the first quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 265,261 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $28,985,000 after buying an additional 11,887 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SBUX stock traded down $0.18 on Friday, reaching $117.19. 2,920,365 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,878,235. The company has a market cap of $138.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.03, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a 50-day moving average of $117.49 and a 200-day moving average of $113.11. Starbucks Co. has a one year low of $81.75 and a one year high of $126.32.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The coffee company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $7.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.26 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 10.43% and a negative return on equity of 43.16%. The business’s revenue was up 77.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.46) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 3.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 12th were issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 11th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.54%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is presently 153.85%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on SBUX shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Starbucks in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating and a $127.00 price target for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of Starbucks from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Starbucks from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $126.15.

In other Starbucks news, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 359,177 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.81, for a total value of $44,110,527.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO John Culver sold 148,619 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.00, for a total transaction of $17,685,661.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific (CAP); Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); and Channel Development. The Americas, CAP, EMEA segments sells coffee and other beverages, complementary food, packaged coffees, single-serve coffee products, and a focused selection of merchandise through company-oriented stores, and licensed stores.

