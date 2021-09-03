Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. Decreases Position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. lessened its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) by 6.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,428 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 743 shares during the period. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $2,831,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Benedetti & Gucer Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $244,000. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 1,053,859 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $286,097,000 after acquiring an additional 9,411 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,641 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $716,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 5,772 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,567,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ironsides Asset Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $326,000.

Shares of IWF traded up $1.09 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $292.68. 1,019,925 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,370,694. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $280.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $261.77. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $204.55 and a 12 month high of $292.98.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

