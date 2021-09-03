Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. Increases Position in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. raised its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 9.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,065 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the period. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,318,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IVV. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 224.8% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,412,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,897,172,000 after purchasing an additional 3,054,250 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 61,386,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,420,679,000 after buying an additional 2,420,963 shares during the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $616,182,000. Bank of Nova Scotia grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 615.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 1,428,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $568,133,000 after buying an additional 1,228,478 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 43.3% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,819,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,519,450,000 after buying an additional 1,153,385 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IVV traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $455.07. The company had a trading volume of 2,621,884 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,293,757. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $441.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $419.97. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $320.92 and a 52-week high of $456.08.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

