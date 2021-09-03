Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. Purchases 592 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) by 2.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 23,131 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 592 shares during the period. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $5,490,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Long Island Investors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $211,000. Benedetti & Gucer Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 17.1% in the 2nd quarter. Benedetti & Gucer Inc. now owns 15,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,609,000 after acquiring an additional 2,216 shares during the last quarter. Keystone Wealth Partners boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter. Keystone Wealth Partners now owns 66,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,745,000 after purchasing an additional 7,944 shares in the last quarter. Peak Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 64.7% during the 2nd quarter. Peak Asset Management LLC now owns 5,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,331,000 after purchasing an additional 2,203 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Droms Strauss Advisors Inc. MO ADV boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Droms Strauss Advisors Inc. MO ADV now owns 12,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,010,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VO traded down $0.37 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $249.43. 410,442 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 645,430. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $240.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $232.06. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $168.17 and a 12 month high of $249.85.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

