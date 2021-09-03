Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. Reduces Position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG)

Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. cut its position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG) by 28.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 14,182 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,556 shares during the quarter. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF were worth $1,432,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IUSG. Doliver Advisors LP increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 44.2% in the 2nd quarter. Doliver Advisors LP now owns 605,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,549,000 after purchasing an additional 185,559 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 403,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,739,000 after buying an additional 18,254 shares during the last quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,283,000. Financial Advocates Investment Management grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 28.6% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 56,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,367,000 after buying an additional 12,506 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Madison Wealth Partners Inc grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Madison Wealth Partners Inc now owns 262,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,516,000 after buying an additional 10,413 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ IUSG traded up $0.26 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $109.45. The company had a trading volume of 641,022 shares, compared to its average volume of 404,384. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $104.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $97.63. iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $75.94 and a 52-week high of $109.64.

