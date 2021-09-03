Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) Shares Purchased by Naples Global Advisors LLC

Naples Global Advisors LLC raised its position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 18,140 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the period. Naples Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $3,488,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 32,751 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,297,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares during the period. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators purchased a new position in shares of Texas Instruments in the 2nd quarter valued at about $652,000. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 3,270,108 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $628,843,000 after purchasing an additional 44,611 shares in the last quarter. Miramar Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Miramar Capital LLC now owns 46,310 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $8,945,000 after purchasing an additional 1,237 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 19.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 11,734 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,257,000 after purchasing an additional 1,873 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TXN. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $201.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Summit Insights downgraded shares of Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $176.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $203.88.

In other news, Director Jean M. Hobby sold 900 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.04, for a total transaction of $172,836.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CAO Julie C. Knecht sold 7,399 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.17, for a total transaction of $1,421,865.83. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 16,472 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,165,424.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TXN traded up $0.41 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $189.82. The company had a trading volume of 109,385 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,314,713. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $189.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $185.45. The company has a quick ratio of 4.23, a current ratio of 5.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 1-year low of $134.12 and a 1-year high of $197.58. The stock has a market cap of $175.24 billion, a PE ratio of 26.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.02.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The semiconductor company reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.23. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 40.12% and a return on equity of 69.28%. The business had revenue of $4.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.36 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.48 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 41.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 26th were given a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 23rd. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.15%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 68.34%.

Texas Instruments Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated engages in the design, manufacture, test, and sell analog and embedded semiconductors, which include industrial, automotive, personal electronics, communications equipment, and enterprise systems. It operates through the following segments: Analog and Embedded Processing.

