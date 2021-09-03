Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) Shares Purchased by Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc.

Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 41,159 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,391 shares during the period. Texas Instruments makes up approximately 1.0% of Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc.’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $7,915,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TXN. Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Texas Instruments during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Key Financial Inc increased its holdings in Texas Instruments by 240.0% during the 2nd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 238 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Texas Instruments by 104.4% during the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 233 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Texas Instruments during the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Texas Instruments during the 1st quarter worth approximately $55,000. 77.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CAO Julie C. Knecht sold 7,399 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.17, for a total value of $1,421,865.83. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 16,472 shares in the company, valued at $3,165,424.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Jean M. Hobby sold 900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.04, for a total value of $172,836.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Summit Insights downgraded Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price objective on Texas Instruments from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on Texas Instruments from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Citigroup boosted their price target on Texas Instruments from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their price target on Texas Instruments from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $203.88.

TXN stock traded up $0.47 during trading on Friday, reaching $189.88. 2,101,088 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,301,692. The company has a quick ratio of 4.23, a current ratio of 5.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 1-year low of $134.12 and a 1-year high of $197.58. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $189.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $185.45. The firm has a market cap of $175.30 billion, a PE ratio of 26.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.02.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The semiconductor company reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.23. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 69.28% and a net margin of 40.12%. The company had revenue of $4.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.48 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 41.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 26th were given a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 23rd. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.15%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.34%.

About Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Incorporated engages in the design, manufacture, test, and sell analog and embedded semiconductors, which include industrial, automotive, personal electronics, communications equipment, and enterprise systems. It operates through the following segments: Analog and Embedded Processing.

