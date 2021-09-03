Teza Capital Management LLC Buys New Stake in A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS)

Teza Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 8,135 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $586,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AOS. FMR LLC increased its holdings in A. O. Smith by 51.9% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 813,266 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $43,364,000 after purchasing an additional 277,862 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in A. O. Smith by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,175 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its holdings in A. O. Smith by 235.7% in the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 59,957 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,115,000 after purchasing an additional 42,095 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its position in A. O. Smith by 16.6% in the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 7,267 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $491,000 after buying an additional 1,032 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in A. O. Smith by 335.7% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,430 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $570,000 after buying an additional 6,495 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.13% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on shares of A. O. Smith from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, A. O. Smith presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.14.

A. O. Smith stock opened at $73.71 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $11.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $71.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $68.47. A. O. Smith Co. has a 12-month low of $47.22 and a 12-month high of $73.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.08. A. O. Smith had a net margin of 13.69% and a return on equity of 24.38%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.45 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that A. O. Smith Co. will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th were given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.41%. A. O. Smith’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.15%.

A. O. Smith Profile

A. O. Smith Corp. manufactures residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks and water treatment products. It operates through the following two segments: North America and Rest of World. The North America segment manufactures and markets comprehensive lines of residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks.

