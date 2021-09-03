Teza Capital Management LLC Has $696,000 Stock Position in Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN)

Teza Capital Management LLC cut its stake in Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN) by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,632 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 2,554 shares during the quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Bloomin’ Brands were worth $696,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 6,339.7% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 347,229 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $9,393,000 after purchasing an additional 341,837 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC bought a new position in shares of Bloomin’ Brands in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,680,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 20.7% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,293,606 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $35,108,000 after acquiring an additional 221,410 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 72.1% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 134,565 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,640,000 after acquiring an additional 56,365 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp bought a new position in shares of Bloomin’ Brands in the first quarter valued at approximately $347,000.

NASDAQ:BLMN opened at $26.51 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.99, a P/E/G ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 2.16. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $26.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.18. Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.66 and a 1 year high of $32.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.49, a current ratio of 0.27 and a quick ratio of 0.21.

Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The restaurant operator reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.14. Bloomin’ Brands had a return on equity of 251.96% and a net margin of 3.28%. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.74) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 86.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on BLMN. Zacks Investment Research lowered Bloomin’ Brands from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Credit Suisse Group raised Bloomin’ Brands from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $33.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Gordon Haskett raised Bloomin’ Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Bloomin’ Brands from $37.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, TheStreet raised Bloomin’ Brands from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bloomin’ Brands currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.54.

Bloomin’ Brands Company Profile

Bloomin’ Brands, Inc engages in the acquisition, operation, design and development of restaurant concepts. It operates through the following segments: U.S. and International. The U.S. segment operates in USA and Puerto Rico. The International segment operates in Brazil, South Korea, Hong Kong, and China.

