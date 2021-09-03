Teza Capital Management LLC Invests $534,000 in Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR)

Teza Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 7,909 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $534,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PNR. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV raised its holdings in shares of Pentair by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV now owns 18,350 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,144,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Pentair by 22.1% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 994 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Key Financial Inc grew its stake in Pentair by 80.8% in the 2nd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 452 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New increased its holdings in shares of Pentair by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 5,884 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $366,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Pentair by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 18,675 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,164,000 after buying an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Pentair alerts:

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup increased their target price on Pentair from $81.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Pentair from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Pentair from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $81.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Pentair from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Boenning Scattergood assumed coverage on shares of Pentair in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Pentair has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.86.

Shares of PNR stock opened at $78.50 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market cap of $13.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.74, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.17. The business’s fifty day moving average is $73.32 and its 200 day moving average is $66.90. Pentair plc has a twelve month low of $43.19 and a twelve month high of $80.40.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.04. Pentair had a net margin of 13.95% and a return on equity of 23.69%. The firm had revenue of $941.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $912.55 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.59 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 31.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Pentair plc will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Pentair

Pentair Plc engages in the provision of water solutions for residential, commercial, industrial, infrastructure, and agriculture applications. Its portfolio of solutions enables people, businesses, and industries to access clean, safe water, reduce water consumption, and recover and reuse it. The firm operates through the following business segments: Consumer Solutions and Industrial & Flow Technologies.

Featured Article: What factors cause inflation to rise?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PNR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR).

Receive News & Ratings for Pentair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pentair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.