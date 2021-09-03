Teza Capital Management LLC Invests $556,000 in Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI)

Teza Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 7,235 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $556,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Cogent Communications by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,099 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in Cogent Communications by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 11,810 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $908,000 after purchasing an additional 653 shares during the last quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. lifted its position in Cogent Communications by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. now owns 21,540 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,656,000 after purchasing an additional 1,470 shares during the last quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC lifted its position in Cogent Communications by 14.1% in the 2nd quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 24,825 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,909,000 after purchasing an additional 3,069 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Cogent Communications by 22.5% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 60,688 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,667,000 after purchasing an additional 11,146 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.79% of the company’s stock.

In other Cogent Communications news, Director Blake Bath sold 8,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.69, for a total value of $679,787.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,925 shares in the company, valued at $1,237,213.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Sean Robert Wallace sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.60, for a total transaction of $76,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 20,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,577,960. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 24,066 shares of company stock worth $1,828,917 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Moffett Nathanson lifted their price objective on shares of Cogent Communications from $70.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cogent Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $81.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Cogent Communications from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $70.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Sunday, May 9th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Cogent Communications from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.50.

Cogent Communications stock opened at $75.41 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 685.61 and a beta of 0.13. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $75.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $71.73. Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $53.20 and a 52 week high of $80.00.

Cogent Communications (NASDAQ:CCOI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The technology company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.26). The business had revenue of $147.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $146.78 million. Cogent Communications had a negative return on equity of 11.90% and a net margin of 0.82%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.19 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be paid a $0.805 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $3.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.27%. This is a boost from Cogent Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. Cogent Communications’s payout ratio is currently 423.68%.

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of internet access and Internet Protocol communications solutions. It offers internet access and data transport through its fiber optic, IP data-only network, ethernet transport, and colocation services. The company was founded by David Schaeffer in August 1999 and is headquartered in Washington, DC.

