Teza Capital Management LLC Lowers Stake in The Brink’s Company (NYSE:BCO)

Teza Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of The Brink’s Company (NYSE:BCO) by 16.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,903 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,573 shares during the period. Teza Capital Management LLC’s holdings in The Brink’s were worth $607,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new position in The Brink’s in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in The Brink’s in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new position in The Brink’s in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $189,000. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in The Brink’s in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Finally, Investors Financial Group LLC boosted its position in The Brink’s by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Investors Financial Group LLC now owns 2,825 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $217,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. 97.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BCO opened at $79.05 on Friday. The Brink’s Company has a twelve month low of $38.67 and a twelve month high of $84.72. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $77.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $77.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 105.40 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.93.

The Brink’s (NYSE:BCO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The business services provider reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.19. The Brink’s had a net margin of 0.95% and a return on equity of 100.82%. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.71 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 27.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that The Brink’s Company will post 4.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, July 26th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 23rd. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.01%. The Brink’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.28%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Brink’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th.

In related news, SVP James K. Parks sold 10,281 shares of The Brink’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.95, for a total transaction of $749,998.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Raphael J. Shemanski sold 3,800 shares of The Brink’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.20, for a total transaction of $300,960.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 25,271 shares of company stock worth $1,946,159 over the last quarter. 3.64% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About The Brink’s

The Brink’s Co provides secure logistics and cash management services. It operates through the following segments: North America, South America and Rest of World. Its logistics and security solutions include cash-in-transit, ATM replenishment & maintenance, and cash management & payment services, such as vault outsourcing, money processing, intelligent safe services, and international transportation of valuables.

