Teza Capital Management LLC Reduces Position in Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN)

Teza Capital Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) by 60.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,238 shares of the casino operator’s stock after selling 7,980 shares during the quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Wynn Resorts were worth $641,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wynn Resorts during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Wynn Resorts during the first quarter valued at $31,000. Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc. CA purchased a new stake in shares of Wynn Resorts during the first quarter valued at $38,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Wynn Resorts by 2,342.9% during the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 342 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Wynn Resorts by 73.8% during the second quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 405 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. 70.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Patricia Mulroy sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.13, for a total transaction of $38,852.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $787,432.91. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have commented on WYNN. Citigroup raised shares of Wynn Resorts from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Wynn Resorts from $116.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Bank of America lowered shares of Wynn Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. raised shares of Wynn Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $112.00 to $126.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Wynn Resorts from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Wynn Resorts presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $115.67.

WYNN opened at $102.00 on Friday. Wynn Resorts, Limited has a twelve month low of $67.70 and a twelve month high of $143.88. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $104.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $120.16. The company has a market cap of $11.80 billion, a PE ratio of -7.66 and a beta of 2.41.

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The casino operator reported ($1.12) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.41) by $0.29. The company had revenue of $990.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $915.70 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($6.14) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1055.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Wynn Resorts, Limited will post -5.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Wynn Resorts Profile

Wynn Resorts Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the design, development, and operation of destination casino resorts. It operates through the following segments: Wynn Palace, Wynn Macau, Las Vegas Operations, and Encore Boston Harbor. The company was founded by Stephen Alan Wynn, Elaine P. Wynn, and Kazuo Okada in 2002 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

