Teza Capital Management LLC Sells 39,451 Shares of Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF)

Teza Capital Management LLC lowered its position in Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF) by 72.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,972 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 39,451 shares during the period. Teza Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Jefferies Financial Group were worth $512,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Duality Advisers LP lifted its stake in Jefferies Financial Group by 91.0% in the 1st quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 74,786 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,251,000 after purchasing an additional 35,623 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Jefferies Financial Group by 212.4% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,901,388 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $57,231,000 after acquiring an additional 1,292,652 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Jefferies Financial Group by 18.0% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 291,954 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,807,000 after purchasing an additional 44,450 shares in the last quarter. Hosking Partners LLP increased its position in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 19.4% during the first quarter. Hosking Partners LLP now owns 924,206 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,819,000 after buying an additional 150,018 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 140,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,217,000 after buying an additional 13,929 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Jefferies Financial Group stock opened at $36.74 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a current ratio of 2.31. The company has a market cap of $9.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.55 and a beta of 1.47. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $34.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.43. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. has a one year low of $16.75 and a one year high of $37.85.

Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, June 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.56 billion. Jefferies Financial Group had a return on equity of 16.08% and a net margin of 19.62%. On average, analysts predict that Jefferies Financial Group Inc. will post 4.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 13th. This is a boost from Jefferies Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.72%. Jefferies Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is 37.74%.

In other Jefferies Financial Group news, Chairman Joseph S. Steinberg sold 97,033 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.05, for a total value of $3,401,006.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Melissa Weiler bought 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $32.00 per share, for a total transaction of $128,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,000 shares in the company, valued at $128,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 17.10% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on JEF. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Jefferies Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Jefferies Financial Group in a research note on Monday, June 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock.

Jefferies Financial Group Profile

Jefferies Financial Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Investment Banking, Capital Markets, and Asset Management; Merchant Banking; and Corporate segments. The Investment Banking, Capital Markets, and Asset Management segment consists of investments in Jefferies Group.

