The Berkeley Group Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:BKGFY) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

The Berkeley Group Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:BKGFY) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the eleven analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company.

BKGFY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup raised shares of The Berkeley Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of The Berkeley Group in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating on shares of The Berkeley Group in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of The Berkeley Group in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of The Berkeley Group in a research report on Thursday, June 24th.

Shares of The Berkeley Group stock traded up $5.88 on Friday, hitting $68.66. The stock had a trading volume of 1,610 shares, compared to its average volume of 909. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $67.33 and a 200 day moving average of $65.17. The Berkeley Group has a twelve month low of $50.90 and a twelve month high of $73.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 3.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.64 and a beta of 1.15.

Shares of The Berkeley Group are set to split before the market opens on Thursday, September 9th. The 4.61749982 split was announced on Thursday, September 9th. The newly created shares will be issued to shareholders after the market closes on Thursday, September 9th.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be issued a dividend of $5.2278 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 8.08%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. The Berkeley Group’s payout ratio is 5.01%.

About The Berkeley Group

The Berkeley Group Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the residential-led and mixed-use property development activities in the United Kingdom. It operates under the Berkeley, St Edward, St George, St James, St Joseph, St William, Berkeley First, Berkeley Commercial, Berkeley Partnership, and Berkeley Modular brand names.

