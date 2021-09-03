The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) Shares Sold by HighTower Advisors LLC

HighTower Advisors LLC lowered its position in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) by 15.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,008,057 shares of the company’s stock after selling 370,025 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $108,614,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Barrett Asset Management LLC raised its position in The Coca-Cola by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC now owns 75,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,111,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its stake in The Coca-Cola by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 159,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,622,000 after buying an additional 17,255 shares during the period. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators acquired a new position in The Coca-Cola in the 2nd quarter valued at $858,000. Peak Asset Management LLC increased its stake in The Coca-Cola by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Peak Asset Management LLC now owns 15,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $853,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in The Coca-Cola by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,597,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,543,000 after buying an additional 103,137 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.67% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:KO traded down $0.14 on Friday, reaching $56.63. The stock had a trading volume of 281,467 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,573,693. The company has a market cap of $244.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $55.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.17. The Coca-Cola Company has a 12-month low of $47.30 and a 12-month high of $57.56.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $10.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.30 billion. The Coca-Cola had a net margin of 22.19% and a return on equity of 44.17%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 40.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.42 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.97%. The Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is currently 86.15%.

In related news, COO Brian John Smith sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.65, for a total transaction of $556,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 144,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,026,343.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Nancy Quan sold 6,625 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.08, for a total transaction of $378,155.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 176,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,086,093.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 68,188 shares of company stock worth $3,864,107. Insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of The Coca-Cola from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of The Coca-Cola from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of The Coca-Cola from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Argus upped their price target on shares of The Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, The Coca-Cola presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.25.

About The Coca-Cola

The Coca-Cola Co is the nonalcoholic beverage company, which engages in the manufacture, market, and sale of non-alcoholic beverages which include sparkling soft drinks, water, enhanced water and sports drinks, juice, dairy and plant-based beverages, tea and coffee and energy drinks. Its brands include Coca-Cola, Diet Coke, Coca-Cola Zero, Fanta, Sprite, Minute Maid, Georgia, Powerade, Del Valle, Schweppes, Aquarius, Minute Maid Pulpy, Dasani, Simply, Glaceau Vitaminwater, Bonaqua, Gold Peak, Fuze Tea, Glaceau Smartwater, and Ice Dew.

