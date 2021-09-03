The Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.12 EPS

The Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The medical device company reported $3.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.29 by $0.12, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The Cooper Companies had a return on equity of 12.02% and a net margin of 88.54%. The business had revenue of $763.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $727.30 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.28 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 32.0% on a year-over-year basis.

NYSE COO opened at $450.37 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The business’s 50 day moving average is $419.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $399.69. The Cooper Companies has a 12-month low of $304.92 and a 12-month high of $455.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.50, a PEG ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.83.

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 27th were given a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 26th. The Cooper Companies’s payout ratio is 0.62%.

COO has been the topic of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on The Cooper Companies from $440.00 to $460.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on The Cooper Companies from $405.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on The Cooper Companies from $445.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on The Cooper Companies from $405.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $450.00 price target on shares of The Cooper Companies in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $420.07.

In related news, Director Jody S. Lindell sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $405.54, for a total value of $1,824,930.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Agostino Ricupati sold 2,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $385.55, for a total value of $848,210.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,661 shares in the company, valued at approximately $640,398.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 7,100 shares of company stock worth $2,838,052. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

About The Cooper Companies

The Cooper Cos, Inc operates as a medical device company. It operates through the Cooper Vision and Cooper Surgical segments. The Cooper Vision segment develops, manufactures, and markets products for contact lens wearers, which solves vision challenges such as astigmatism, presbyopia, myopia, ocular dryness, and eye fatigues.

