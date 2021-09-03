The Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

The Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $13.200-$13.400 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $13.330. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.89 billion-$2.92 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.88 billion.The Cooper Companies also updated its FY21 guidance to $13.20-13.40 EPS.

Shares of COO stock traded down $0.60 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $450.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 258,666 shares, compared to its average volume of 271,076. The Cooper Companies has a 52-week low of $304.92 and a 52-week high of $455.80. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $419.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $399.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.33. The stock has a market cap of $22.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.50, a PEG ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.83.

The Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 2nd. The medical device company reported $3.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.29 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $763.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $727.30 million. The Cooper Companies had a return on equity of 12.02% and a net margin of 88.54%. The Cooper Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.28 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that The Cooper Companies will post 13.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 27th were given a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 26th. The Cooper Companies’s payout ratio is 0.62%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on COO shares. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $450.00 price objective on shares of The Cooper Companies in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on The Cooper Companies from $445.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Stephens upped their price objective on The Cooper Companies from $430.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on The Cooper Companies from $440.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on The Cooper Companies from $405.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $402.79.

In related news, Director Jody S. Lindell sold 4,500 shares of The Cooper Companies stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $405.54, for a total value of $1,824,930.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Agostino Ricupati sold 2,200 shares of The Cooper Companies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $385.55, for a total value of $848,210.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,661 shares in the company, valued at $640,398.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,100 shares of company stock worth $2,838,052 over the last 90 days. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The Cooper Cos, Inc operates as a medical device company. It operates through the Cooper Vision and Cooper Surgical segments. The Cooper Vision segment develops, manufactures, and markets products for contact lens wearers, which solves vision challenges such as astigmatism, presbyopia, myopia, ocular dryness, and eye fatigues.

