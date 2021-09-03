The Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.12 EPS

The Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The medical device company reported $3.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.29 by $0.12, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $763.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $727.30 million. The Cooper Companies had a net margin of 88.54% and a return on equity of 12.02%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.28 earnings per share.

NYSE COO opened at $451.83 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a fifty day moving average of $419.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $399.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.50, a PEG ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.83. The Cooper Companies has a 52 week low of $304.92 and a 52 week high of $455.80.

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 27th were paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 26th. The Cooper Companies’s payout ratio is 0.62%.

In other news, Director Jody S. Lindell sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $405.54, for a total transaction of $1,824,930.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, SVP Agostino Ricupati sold 2,200 shares of The Cooper Companies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $385.55, for a total value of $848,210.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $640,398.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 7,100 shares of company stock valued at $2,838,052 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

COO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Stephens lifted their price objective on shares of The Cooper Companies from $430.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of The Cooper Companies from $405.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of The Cooper Companies from $400.00 to $453.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of The Cooper Companies from $440.00 to $460.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of The Cooper Companies from $445.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $421.86.

The Cooper Companies Company Profile

The Cooper Cos, Inc operates as a medical device company. It operates through the Cooper Vision and Cooper Surgical segments. The Cooper Vision segment develops, manufactures, and markets products for contact lens wearers, which solves vision challenges such as astigmatism, presbyopia, myopia, ocular dryness, and eye fatigues.

