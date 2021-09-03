The Cushing MLP & Infrastructure Total Return Fund Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.12 (NYSE:SRV)

The Cushing MLP & Infrastructure Total Return Fund (NYSE:SRV) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, September 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.12 per share by the investment management company on Friday, October 29th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.03%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 15th.

Shares of The Cushing MLP & Infrastructure Total Return Fund stock opened at $28.64 on Friday. The Cushing MLP & Infrastructure Total Return Fund has a 12-month low of $15.26 and a 12-month high of $32.73. The business’s 50 day moving average is $27.80 and its 200-day moving average is $26.97.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in The Cushing MLP & Infrastructure Total Return Fund stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of The Cushing MLP & Infrastructure Total Return Fund (NYSE:SRV) by 200.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,231 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,828 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in The Cushing MLP & Infrastructure Total Return Fund were worth $213,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

The Cushing MLP & Infrastructure Total Return Fund is a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company. Its investment objective is to obtain a high after-tax total return from a combination of capital appreciation and current income. The company was founded on May 23, 2007 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

