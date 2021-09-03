The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG) Holdings Trimmed by MUFG Americas Holdings Corp

MUFG Americas Holdings Corp lowered its position in shares of The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG) by 51.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,133 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,200 shares during the quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp’s holdings in The Ensign Group were worth $98,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The Ensign Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $783,000. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of The Ensign Group by 253.6% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 271,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,565,000 after purchasing an additional 194,998 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of The Ensign Group by 27.2% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 14,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,285,000 after purchasing an additional 3,169 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in shares of The Ensign Group by 17.7% in the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 6,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $582,000 after purchasing an additional 1,009 shares during the period. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of The Ensign Group by 16.4% in the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 7,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $624,000 after purchasing an additional 1,015 shares during the period. 87.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on ENSG shares. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on The Ensign Group in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Truist reduced their price objective on The Ensign Group from $98.00 to $90.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Truist Securities reduced their price objective on The Ensign Group from $98.00 to $90.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, The Ensign Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.40.

ENSG opened at $83.19 on Friday. The Ensign Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $52.89 and a fifty-two week high of $98.66. The business has a 50-day moving average of $84.94 and a 200-day moving average of $85.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The company has a market capitalization of $4.59 billion, a PE ratio of 25.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.01.

The Ensign Group (NASDAQ:ENSG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.01. The Ensign Group had a return on equity of 20.82% and a net margin of 7.54%. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Ensign Group, Inc. will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.0525 per share. This represents a $0.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. The Ensign Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.14%.

In other The Ensign Group news, Director Lee A. Daniels sold 983 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.72, for a total value of $82,296.76. Following the sale, the director now owns 44,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,766,311.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Daren Shaw sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.52, for a total value of $131,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 42,411 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,711,810.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,983 shares of company stock worth $256,762 over the last three months. 6.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The Ensign Group Profile

The Ensign Group, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare services, as well as urgent care centers and mobile ancillary businesses. It operates through the following business segments: Transitional and Skilled Services, Senior Living Services, and Home Health and Hospice Services. The Transitional and Skilled Services segment involves in providing patients with medical, nursing, rehabilitative, pharmacy, and routine services, including daily dietary, social, and recreational services.

