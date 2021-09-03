The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) Short Interest Up 14.9% in August

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 2,160,000 shares, a growth of 14.9% from the July 29th total of 1,880,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,000,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.2 days. Currently, 0.9% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Shares of EL stock opened at $344.06 on Friday. The Estée Lauder Companies has a 12 month low of $204.23 and a 12 month high of $347.82. The stock has a market cap of $124.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.17, a P/E/G ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $327.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $307.68.

The Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.28. The Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 17.70% and a return on equity of 44.03%. The business had revenue of $3.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.75 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.53) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 62.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Estée Lauder Companies will post 7.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.62%. The Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.87%.

In related news, CFO Tracey Thomas Travis sold 26,792 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.01, for a total transaction of $8,305,787.92. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 58,131 shares in the company, valued at $18,021,191.31. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Zinterhofer Aerin Lauder Trust sold 170,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $301.46, for a total transaction of $51,248,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 511,948 shares of company stock worth $163,492,967 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 13.95% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sawtooth Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies in the second quarter worth $279,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies in the second quarter worth $254,000. Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 542.7% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 122,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,110,000 after purchasing an additional 103,828 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. increased its stake in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 61.6% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 138,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,026,000 after purchasing an additional 52,758 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies in the second quarter worth $498,000. 56.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $330.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $322.00 to $347.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $367.00 to $393.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $350.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $323.00 target price on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $338.35.

The Estée Lauder Companies, Inc engages in the manufacturing of skin care, makeup, fragrance and hair care products. It sells products under the following brand names: Estée Lauder, Clinique, Origins, MAC, Bobbi Brown, La Mer, Jo Malone London, Aveda, and Too Faced. Its channels primarily consist of department stores, specialty multi-brand retailers, upscale perfumeries and pharmacies, and prestige salons and spas.

