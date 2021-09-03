The Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

The Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $7.230-$7.380 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $7.140. The company issued revenue guidance of $18.32 billion-$18.81 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $18.29 billion.The Estée Lauder Companies also updated its Q1 2022 guidance to $1.550-$1.650 EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on EL. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on The Estée Lauder Companies from $355.00 to $377.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on The Estée Lauder Companies from $350.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on The Estée Lauder Companies from $367.00 to $393.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on The Estée Lauder Companies from $325.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on The Estée Lauder Companies from $322.00 to $347.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, The Estée Lauder Companies has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $338.35.

Get The Estée Lauder Companies alerts:

NYSE EL traded down $2.23 during trading on Friday, reaching $341.83. 735,514 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,226,942. The stock has a market cap of $123.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.84. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $327.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $307.68. The Estée Lauder Companies has a 1 year low of $204.23 and a 1 year high of $347.82.

The Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $3.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.75 billion. The Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 44.03% and a net margin of 17.70%. The Estée Lauder Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 62.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.53) EPS. Research analysts forecast that The Estée Lauder Companies will post 7.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th. The Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.87%.

In other news, major shareholder Zinterhofer Aerin Lauder Trust sold 184,293 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.95, for a total value of $61,913,233.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Irvine O. Hockaday, Jr. sold 2,740 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.23, for a total value of $828,110.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 511,948 shares of company stock valued at $163,492,967 over the last three months. Company insiders own 13.95% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in The Estée Lauder Companies stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) by 100.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,778,605 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,895,658 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 1.04% of The Estée Lauder Companies worth $1,201,900,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 56.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About The Estée Lauder Companies

The Estée Lauder Companies, Inc engages in the manufacturing of skin care, makeup, fragrance and hair care products. It sells products under the following brand names: Estée Lauder, Clinique, Origins, MAC, Bobbi Brown, La Mer, Jo Malone London, Aveda, and Too Faced. Its channels primarily consist of department stores, specialty multi-brand retailers, upscale perfumeries and pharmacies, and prestige salons and spas.

Read More: What is a good dividend yield?

Receive News & Ratings for The Estée Lauder Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Estée Lauder Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.