The Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) Updates Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

The Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) updated its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.550-$1.650 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.830. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.17 billion-$4.24 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.21 billion.The Estée Lauder Companies also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $7.230-$7.380 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:EL traded down $2.23 during trading on Friday, hitting $341.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 735,504 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,226,942. The Estée Lauder Companies has a fifty-two week low of $204.23 and a fifty-two week high of $347.82. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $327.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $307.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.84. The company has a market capitalization of $123.50 billion, a PE ratio of 44.17, a P/E/G ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 0.95.

The Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 18th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.28. The Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 44.03% and a net margin of 17.70%. The business had revenue of $3.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.75 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.53) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 62.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Estée Lauder Companies will post 7.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th. The Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.87%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on EL. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on The Estée Lauder Companies from $325.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on The Estée Lauder Companies from $340.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a buy rating and issued a $384.00 price objective on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $355.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on The Estée Lauder Companies from $322.00 to $347.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, The Estée Lauder Companies currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $338.35.

In related news, Director Irvine O. Hockaday, Jr. sold 2,740 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.23, for a total transaction of $828,110.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Fabrizio Freda sold 63,516 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $317.45, for a total transaction of $20,163,154.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 204,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $65,063,282.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 511,948 shares of company stock valued at $163,492,967 over the last quarter. 13.95% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in The Estée Lauder Companies stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) by 100.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,778,605 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,895,658 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 1.04% of The Estée Lauder Companies worth $1,201,900,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 56.00% of the company’s stock.

About The Estée Lauder Companies

The Estée Lauder Companies, Inc engages in the manufacturing of skin care, makeup, fragrance and hair care products. It sells products under the following brand names: Estée Lauder, Clinique, Origins, MAC, Bobbi Brown, La Mer, Jo Malone London, Aveda, and Too Faced. Its channels primarily consist of department stores, specialty multi-brand retailers, upscale perfumeries and pharmacies, and prestige salons and spas.

