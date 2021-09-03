The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG) Hits New 52-Week High at $70.88

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $70.88 and last traded at $69.09, with a volume of 147679 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $67.22.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $60.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Bank of America upgraded The Hartford Financial Services Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $75.00 to $76.00 in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $74.00 target price on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.43.

The firm has a market cap of $23.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $64.45 and its 200-day moving average is $63.35.

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The insurance provider reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.99. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 12.47% and a net margin of 10.05%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 5.86 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.04%. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is currently 24.22%.

In other The Hartford Financial Services Group news, Director Robert B. Allardice III sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.61, for a total value of $608,490.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $739,856.23. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP William A. Bloom sold 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total value of $992,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,353 shares in the company, valued at $331,886. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 30,469 shares of company stock worth $1,955,975 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HIG. Holloway Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Ironwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in The Hartford Financial Services Group during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Institutional investors own 91.07% of the company’s stock.

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc is an insurance and financial services company. The company provides life insurance, group and employee benefits, automobile and homeowners insurance and business insurance, as well as investment products, annuities, mutual funds, and college savings plans. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines, Property & Casualty Other Operations, Group Benefits and Hartford Funds.

