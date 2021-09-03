The Korea Fund, Inc. (NYSE:KF) Short Interest Up 19.0% in August

The Korea Fund, Inc. (NYSE:KF) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 5,000 shares, an increase of 19.0% from the July 29th total of 4,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Foundation Advisors purchased a new position in The Korea Fund during the second quarter worth about $208,000. Cornerstone Advisors LLC purchased a new position in The Korea Fund during the first quarter worth about $225,000. Shaker Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of The Korea Fund by 78.9% in the 2nd quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 9,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $437,000 after acquiring an additional 4,173 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of The Korea Fund by 416.1% in the 1st quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 17,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $752,000 after acquiring an additional 13,978 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of The Korea Fund by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 28,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,255,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the period. 56.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KF stock opened at $43.81 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $44.74 and its 200 day moving average is $44.45. The Korea Fund has a one year low of $28.65 and a one year high of $46.88.

Korea Fund, Inc operates as a closed-end non-diversified management investment fund, which seeks a long-term capital appreciation through investment in securities, primarily equity securities of Korean companies. The firm invests in various industries, such as chemicals, commercial banks, commercial services and supplies, communications, construction and engineering, consumer discretionary, consumer finance, diversified consumer services, electrical equipment, electronic equipment and instruments, entertainment, financial services, food and staples retailing, insurance, Internet software and services, metals and mining, pharmaceuticals, retail, semi-conductors, shipbuilding, tobacco, wholesale and wireless telecommunications services.

