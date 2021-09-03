The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA) Hits New 1-Year High at $49.75

The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $49.75 and last traded at $49.72, with a volume of 499 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $49.50.

LSXMA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup lifted their target price on The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Barclays lifted their target price on The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, lifted their target price on The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.33.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market cap of $16.66 billion, a PE ratio of -30.55 and a beta of 1.25. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $47.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.51.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The technology company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter. The Liberty SiriusXM Group had a positive return on equity of 2.18% and a negative net margin of 6.49%. The business had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LSXMA. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group during the first quarter valued at $39,009,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 705.9% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 675,967 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,796,000 after purchasing an additional 592,092 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 348.6% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 586,391 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,314,000 after purchasing an additional 455,678 shares during the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP acquired a new stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group during the second quarter valued at $18,561,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 18.6% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,505,643 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $116,713,000 after buying an additional 392,859 shares during the last quarter. 26.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:LSXMA)

Liberty Media Corp. engages in the operation media, communications, and entertainment businesses. It operates through the following segments: Sirius XM Holdings, Formula 1, and Corporate and Other. The Sirius XM Holdings segment refers to the complementary audio entertainment businesses, Sirius XM and Pandora.

