The Lovesac Company (NASDAQ:LOVE) Receives $100.14 Consensus PT from Analysts

The Lovesac Company (NASDAQ:LOVE) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $100.14.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. BTIG Research raised their price target on shares of The Lovesac from $78.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet upgraded shares of The Lovesac from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on The Lovesac from $75.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Roth Capital upped their price target on The Lovesac from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price objective on The Lovesac from $85.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th.

Get The Lovesac alerts:

LOVE traded down $0.40 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $51.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,814 shares, compared to its average volume of 382,798. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $66.47. The stock has a market cap of $783.43 million, a P/E ratio of 32.91, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 2.45. The Lovesac has a twelve month low of $22.64 and a twelve month high of $95.51.

The Lovesac (NASDAQ:LOVE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 8th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.71. The Lovesac had a return on equity of 26.07% and a net margin of 7.20%. The company had revenue of $82.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $75.06 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.58) earnings per share. The Lovesac’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Lovesac will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Satori Capital, Llc sold 7,335 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.39, for a total transaction of $596,995.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Albert Jack Krause sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.70, for a total transaction of $1,592,500.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 107,828 shares in the company, valued at $6,868,643.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 55,825 shares of company stock worth $3,764,500 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 16.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC increased its holdings in The Lovesac by 174.2% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,459,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,476,000 after purchasing an additional 927,377 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of The Lovesac by 13.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 875,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,884,000 after buying an additional 101,521 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The Lovesac by 13.5% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 780,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,159,000 after buying an additional 92,542 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The Lovesac by 1.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 747,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,616,000 after buying an additional 8,802 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its position in The Lovesac by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 501,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,031,000 after buying an additional 2,932 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.58% of the company’s stock.

About The Lovesac

The Lovesac Co is a technology driven, omni-channel company. It designs, manufactures, and sells furniture comprised of modular couches called sactionals and foam beanbag chairs called sacs. Its products include sactionals, sacs, and accessories. The company was founded by Shawn David Nelson in 1995 and is headquartered in Stamford, CT.

Recommended Story: Bollinger Bands

Receive News & Ratings for The Lovesac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Lovesac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.