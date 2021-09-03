The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) Shares Purchased by Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc.

Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 74,622 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,044 shares during the period. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in The Procter & Gamble were worth $10,069,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in The Procter & Gamble in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $349,000. Atlas Private Wealth Management boosted its holdings in The Procter & Gamble by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 12,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,739,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in The Procter & Gamble by 120.9% in the 1st quarter. Patriot Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,056,000 after purchasing an additional 4,267 shares in the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 12,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,706,000 after acquiring an additional 759 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paradigm Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Paradigm Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.90% of the company’s stock.

Get The Procter & Gamble alerts:

Shares of PG stock traded up $0.10 on Friday, reaching $144.05. 5,270,523 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,987,288. The stock has a market cap of $349.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $140.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $135.54. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 1-year low of $121.54 and a 1-year high of $146.92.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.05. The Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 31.49% and a net margin of 18.80%. The firm had revenue of $18.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.16 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Investors of record on Friday, July 23rd were issued a $0.8698 dividend. This is an increase from The Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 22nd. The Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.48%.

In other The Procter & Gamble news, CFO Andre Schulten sold 1,010 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.37, for a total value of $145,813.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Carolyn M. Tastad sold 7,772 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.77, for a total transaction of $1,101,836.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 748,024 shares of company stock valued at $106,760,698. 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have recently commented on PG. Erste Group raised The Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on The Procter & Gamble from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. UBS Group assumed coverage on The Procter & Gamble in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $138.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup upped their target price on The Procter & Gamble from $150.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on The Procter & Gamble in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $163.00 target price on the stock. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, The Procter & Gamble currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $151.58.

The Procter & Gamble Company Profile

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment comprises of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

Featured Article: Strangles

Receive News & Ratings for The Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.