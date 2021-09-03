The Sage Group (OTCMKTS:SGPYY) Hits New 1-Year High at $42.81

The Sage Group plc (OTCMKTS:SGPYY)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $42.81 and last traded at $42.77, with a volume of 12152 shares. The stock had previously closed at $41.60.

SGPYY has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered The Sage Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Canaccord Genuity downgraded The Sage Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Societe Generale reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of The Sage Group in a research report on Monday, May 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of The Sage Group in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of The Sage Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.00.

Get The Sage Group alerts:

The firm has a market cap of $11.25 billion, a PE ratio of 30.22 and a beta of 0.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $40.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.42.

The Sage Group Plc engages in the provision of business management solutions. It offers accounting, enterprise resource planning and payroll software. It operates through the following business segments: Northern Europe, Central and Southern Europe, North America, and North America. The company was founded by David Goldman, Paul Muller, and Graham Wylie in 1981 and is headquartered in Newcastle-upon-Tyne, the United Kingdom.

Featured Story: Stock Portfolio Tracker

Receive News & Ratings for The Sage Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Sage Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.