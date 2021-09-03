The Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Berenberg Bank

The Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by Berenberg Bank in a research report issued on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have a $257.00 target price on the basic materials company’s stock. Berenberg Bank’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 60.77% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on SMG. Truist lowered their target price on shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro from $300.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $220.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro from $250.00 to $230.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro from $240.00 to $198.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $225.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $230.89.

Shares of NYSE:SMG opened at $159.86 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 2.15. The Scotts Miracle-Gro has a 1-year low of $143.08 and a 1-year high of $254.34. The company’s fifty day moving average is $172.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $206.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.20 and a beta of 1.13.

The Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The basic materials company reported $3.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.52 by $0.46. The Scotts Miracle-Gro had a net margin of 11.11% and a return on equity of 66.94%. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.80 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that The Scotts Miracle-Gro will post 9.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SMG. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 265.7% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 824,770 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $158,289,000 after acquiring an additional 599,249 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its position in The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 11.9% during the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 4,628,589 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $888,322,000 after acquiring an additional 491,081 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in The Scotts Miracle-Gro during the second quarter valued at approximately $43,988,000. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 20.1% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,008,165 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $246,971,000 after acquiring an additional 168,722 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 61.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 378,698 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $72,680,000 after acquiring an additional 144,478 shares in the last quarter. 61.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company Profile

Scotts Miracle-Gro Co engages in the manufacture, marketing, and distribution of systems and accessories for hydroponic gardening. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. The U.S. Consumer segment consists of consumer lawn and garden business. The Hawthorn segment includes indoor, urban, and hydroponic gardening business.

