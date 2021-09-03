The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.20 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) will announce $1.20 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for The Southern’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.25 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.16. The Southern posted earnings of $1.22 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1.6%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The Southern will report full-year earnings of $3.35 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.30 to $3.41. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $3.56 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.50 to $3.63. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover The Southern.

The Southern (NYSE:SO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.05. The Southern had a net margin of 14.47% and a return on equity of 11.43%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on SO shares. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “buy” rating on shares of The Southern in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of The Southern in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of The Southern from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of The Southern from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Argus increased their price objective on shares of The Southern from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.42.

The Southern stock traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $66.66. The stock had a trading volume of 82,469 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,994,804. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $63.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.05. The company has a market capitalization of $70.58 billion, a PE ratio of 22.44, a P/E/G ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 0.45. The Southern has a 52-week low of $51.22 and a 52-week high of $67.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be given a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 13th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.96%. The Southern’s dividend payout ratio is currently 81.23%.

In other news, EVP Christopher Cummiskey sold 1,500 shares of The Southern stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.97, for a total transaction of $98,955.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Ann P. Daiss sold 1,750 shares of The Southern stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.34, for a total value of $112,595.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 10,250 shares of company stock valued at $663,820. 0.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of The Southern by 12.8% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 43,940,360 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,731,333,000 after buying an additional 4,972,698 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of The Southern by 4.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 75,047,966 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,541,152,000 after buying an additional 3,064,645 shares during the period. Cohen & Steers Inc. increased its stake in shares of The Southern by 843,210.3% during the first quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 2,858,822 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $177,704,000 after buying an additional 2,858,483 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of The Southern by 63.9% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,760,644 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $348,577,000 after buying an additional 2,246,542 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of The Southern by 7.7% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 22,647,246 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,370,384,000 after buying an additional 1,626,550 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.32% of the company’s stock.

The Southern Co is a holding company. The firm engages in the sale of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Electric Operating Companies, Southern Power and Southern Company Gas. The Traditional Electric Operating Companies segment refers to vertically integrated utilities that own generation, transmission and distribution facilities, and supplies electric services in the states of Alabama, Georgia, Florida, and Mississippi.

