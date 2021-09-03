The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) Stake Reduced by First Long Island Investors LLC

First Long Island Investors LLC reduced its stake in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) by 5.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 262,051 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 15,145 shares during the quarter. First Long Island Investors LLC’s holdings in The Toronto-Dominion Bank were worth $18,357,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mufg Securities Canada LTD. grew its stake in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank by 207.0% in the first quarter. Mufg Securities Canada LTD. now owns 2,967,903 shares of the bank’s stock worth $193,416,000 after purchasing an additional 2,001,123 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in The Toronto-Dominion Bank by 30.6% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,814,712 shares of the bank’s stock worth $444,387,000 after acquiring an additional 1,594,812 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in The Toronto-Dominion Bank by 93.6% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,115,534 shares of the bank’s stock worth $203,163,000 after acquiring an additional 1,506,311 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in The Toronto-Dominion Bank by 959.2% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,626,848 shares of the bank’s stock worth $106,088,000 after acquiring an additional 1,473,258 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp lifted its stake in The Toronto-Dominion Bank by 55.2% in the 1st quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 3,744,951 shares of the bank’s stock worth $244,211,000 after acquiring an additional 1,332,633 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.39% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on TD. Scotiabank dropped their target price on The Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$95.00 to C$94.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised The Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on The Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$96.00 to C$94.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on The Toronto-Dominion Bank from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, The Toronto-Dominion Bank presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $80.60.

Shares of NYSE TD traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $65.83. 838,911 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,740,033. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market cap of $119.98 billion, a PE ratio of 9.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s fifty day moving average is $67.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.59. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a fifty-two week low of $42.90 and a fifty-two week high of $73.85.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The bank reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $10.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.82 billion. The Toronto-Dominion Bank had a return on equity of 15.62% and a net margin of 31.71%. The company’s revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.25 EPS. Research analysts forecast that The Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 6.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 8th will be issued a $0.632 dividend. This represents a $2.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 7th. The Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 63.91%.

About The Toronto-Dominion Bank

The Toronto-Dominion Bank engages in providing financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. The Canadian Retail segment offers various financial products and services, as well as telephone, Internet, and mobile banking services.

