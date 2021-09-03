The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) is Markel Corp’s 5th Largest Position

Markel Corp grew its stake in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 0.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,864,165 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the period. The Walt Disney comprises approximately 4.1% of Markel Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Markel Corp owned approximately 0.10% of The Walt Disney worth $327,665,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DIS. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors raised its stake in shares of The Walt Disney by 9.3% during the first quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 2,585 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $477,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in The Walt Disney by 1.9% in the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 1,337,921 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $248,648,000 after buying an additional 24,695 shares in the last quarter. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC raised its stake in The Walt Disney by 1.1% in the first quarter. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC now owns 32,143 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $5,931,000 after buying an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP raised its stake in The Walt Disney by 21.7% in the first quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 490,665 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $90,496,000 after buying an additional 87,640 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Delta Asset Management LLC TN raised its stake in The Walt Disney by 0.5% in the first quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 249,888 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $46,109,000 after buying an additional 1,262 shares in the last quarter. 64.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other The Walt Disney news, CEO Robert A. Chapek sold 10,587 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.00, for a total value of $1,926,834.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Brent Woodford sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.57, for a total transaction of $1,492,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 42,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,951,613.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:DIS traded down $1.55 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $180.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 388,790 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,654,929. The Walt Disney Company has a 1 year low of $117.23 and a 1 year high of $203.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The stock has a market cap of $327.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 298.13, a PEG ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.20. The business’s fifty day moving average is $177.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $181.77.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The entertainment giant reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.23. The Walt Disney had a net margin of 1.77% and a return on equity of 3.78%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.08 EPS. Analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 2.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on DIS. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of The Walt Disney from $215.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of The Walt Disney from $209.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $163.00 price target on shares of The Walt Disney in a report on Friday, May 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of The Walt Disney from $213.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of The Walt Disney from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, The Walt Disney has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $208.56.

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Media Networks, Parks, Experiences and Products, Studio Entertainment and Direct-to-Consumer and International (DTCI). The Media Networks segment includes cable and broadcast television networks, television production and distribution operations, domestic television stations, radio networks and stations.

