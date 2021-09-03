The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN) Shares Sold by Handelsbanken Fonder AB

Handelsbanken Fonder AB cut its holdings in shares of The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN) by 17.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,757 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 7,200 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in The Wendy’s were worth $791,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its position in The Wendy’s by 2.1% in the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 23,830 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $483,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its position in The Wendy’s by 3.7% in the second quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 14,601 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $342,000 after purchasing an additional 518 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in The Wendy’s by 1.4% in the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 47,606 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $964,000 after purchasing an additional 672 shares during the period. TruWealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in The Wendy’s by 8.6% in the first quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,755 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares during the period. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its position in The Wendy’s by 1.7% in the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 66,368 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,345,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.98% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ WEN opened at $23.02 on Friday. The Wendy’s Company has a 1-year low of $18.86 and a 1-year high of $29.46. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.08. The company has a market capitalization of $5.13 billion, a PE ratio of 28.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.40.

The Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The restaurant operator reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.09. The Wendy’s had a net margin of 9.87% and a return on equity of 34.83%. As a group, analysts predict that The Wendy’s Company will post 0.82 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. This is a boost from The Wendy’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.09%. The Wendy’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 84.21%.

In related news, Director Matthew H. Peltz sold 36,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.82, for a total value of $862,284.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Matthew H. Peltz sold 382,403 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.38, for a total transaction of $8,940,582.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,964,566 shares of company stock valued at $49,540,425 over the last quarter. 21.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Northcoast Research upgraded The Wendy’s from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Wedbush increased their price objective on The Wendy’s from $27.00 to $28.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. TheStreet upgraded The Wendy’s from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Oppenheimer upgraded The Wendy’s from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded The Wendy’s from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $24.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.88.

The Wendy’s Company Profile

The Wendy's Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a quick-service restaurant company. It operates through three segments: Wendy's U.S., Wendy's International, and Global Real Estate & Development. The company is involved in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants specializing in hamburger sandwiches.

