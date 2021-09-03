TheStreet Upgrades Zepp Health (NYSE:ZEPP) to “B-“

TheStreet upgraded shares of Zepp Health (NYSE:ZEPP) from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report report published on Monday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Shares of Zepp Health stock opened at $10.94 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 0.86. Zepp Health has a 52-week low of $7.85 and a 52-week high of $20.25. The company has a market capitalization of $684.14 million, a PE ratio of 19.19 and a beta of 0.86. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $10.83.

Get Zepp Health alerts:

Zepp Health (NYSE:ZEPP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The company reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.51. Zepp Health had a net margin of 3.46% and a return on equity of 9.26%. The firm had revenue of $284.23 million for the quarter.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Zepp Health by 41.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 170,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,999,000 after acquiring an additional 50,218 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Zepp Health by 7.3% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,125,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,915,000 after acquiring an additional 415,075 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Zepp Health by 449.1% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 2,636 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Zepp Health by 76.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 718,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,436,000 after acquiring an additional 311,444 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Zepp Health by 3.2% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,597,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,750,000 after acquiring an additional 49,984 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.30% of the company’s stock.

Zepp Health Company Profile

Zepp Health Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of smart wearable technology devices. It operates through Xiaomi Wearable Products, and Self-branded Products and Others segments. The Xiaomi Wearable Products segment comprises of sales of Xiaomi-branded products. The Self-branded Products and Others segment includes self-branded products.

Recommended Story: Example of operating income, EBIT and EBITDA

Receive News & Ratings for Zepp Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zepp Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.