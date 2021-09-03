TheStreet Upgrades Zepp Health (NYSE:ZEPP) to “B-“

TheStreet upgraded shares of Zepp Health (NYSE:ZEPP) from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report report published on Monday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.
Shares of Zepp Health stock opened at $10.94 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 0.86. Zepp Health has a 52-week low of $7.85 and a 52-week high of $20.25. The company has a market capitalization of $684.14 million, a PE ratio of 19.19 and a beta of 0.86. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $10.83.
Zepp Health (NYSE:ZEPP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The company reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.51. Zepp Health had a net margin of 3.46% and a return on equity of 9.26%. The firm had revenue of $284.23 million for the quarter.
Zepp Health Company Profile
Zepp Health Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of smart wearable technology devices. It operates through Xiaomi Wearable Products, and Self-branded Products and Others segments. The Xiaomi Wearable Products segment comprises of sales of Xiaomi-branded products. The Self-branded Products and Others segment includes self-branded products.
