Theta Gold Mines Limited (OTCMKTS:TGMGF) Short Interest Update

Theta Gold Mines Limited (OTCMKTS:TGMGF) saw a significant decline in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 11,300 shares, a decline of 17.5% from the July 29th total of 13,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 70,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

TGMGF opened at $0.16 on Friday. Theta Gold Mines has a fifty-two week low of $0.00 and a fifty-two week high of $0.48. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.19.

About Theta Gold Mines

Theta Gold Mines Limited operates as a gold exploration and development company in South Africa. Its principal property is the Theta project located near the town of Pilgrim's Rest in Mpumalanga Province. The company was formerly known as Stonewall Resources Limited and changed its name to Theta Gold Mines Limited in December 2018.

