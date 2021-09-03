Theta Gold Mines Limited (OTCMKTS:TGMGF) Short Interest Update

Theta Gold Mines Limited (OTCMKTS:TGMGF) saw a significant decline in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 11,300 shares, a decline of 17.5% from the July 29th total of 13,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 70,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.
TGMGF opened at $0.16 on Friday. Theta Gold Mines has a fifty-two week low of $0.00 and a fifty-two week high of $0.48. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.19.
About Theta Gold Mines
