ThredUp Inc. (NASDAQ:TDUP) Shares Purchased by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of ThredUp Inc. (NASDAQ:TDUP) by 130.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 282,771 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 160,309 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in ThredUp were worth $8,223,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in ThredUp during the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in shares of ThredUp in the 1st quarter valued at $233,000. Alpine Global Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ThredUp in the 1st quarter valued at $256,000. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new position in shares of ThredUp in the 1st quarter valued at $290,000. Finally, Pendal Group Limited acquired a new position in shares of ThredUp in the 1st quarter valued at $347,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.48% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Norman S. Matthews sold 85,449 shares of ThredUp stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.16, for a total value of $1,978,998.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 96,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,243,115.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Trinity Tvl X, Llc sold 1,072,720 shares of ThredUp stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.16, for a total transaction of $24,844,195.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,174,769 shares of company stock worth $27,144,000 in the last ninety days.

ThredUp stock opened at $19.55 on Friday. ThredUp Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.23 and a 12-month high of $31.86. The company has a current ratio of 3.11, a quick ratio of 3.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $24.16.

ThredUp (NASDAQ:TDUP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.01. On average, equities analysts expect that ThredUp Inc. will post -0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TDUP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of ThredUp from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of ThredUp from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of ThredUp from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of ThredUp from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of ThredUp from $22.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.44.

ThredUp Inc operates online resale platforms that allows consumers to buy and sell secondhand women's and kids' apparel, shoes, and accessories. The company was founded in 2009 and is based in Oakland, California.

