Tilly’s, Inc. to Post Q3 2022 Earnings of $0.23 Per Share, B. Riley Forecasts (NYSE:TLYS)

Tilly’s, Inc. (NYSE:TLYS) – Investment analysts at B. Riley lifted their Q3 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Tilly’s in a research note issued on Tuesday, August 31st. B. Riley analyst J. Van. Sinderen now forecasts that the specialty retailer will post earnings per share of $0.23 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.21. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Tilly’s’ FY2022 earnings at $1.43 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.34 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also commented on TLYS. Pivotal Research lifted their target price on Tilly’s from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Roth Capital boosted their price objective on Tilly’s from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tilly’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, August 27th.

Shares of NYSE TLYS opened at $15.74 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $474.83 million, a P/E ratio of 17.49, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 2.04. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $15.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.57. Tilly’s has a 52-week low of $5.83 and a 52-week high of $16.93.

Tilly’s (NYSE:TLYS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.38. Tilly’s had a return on equity of 17.14% and a net margin of 4.41%. The business had revenue of $163.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $124.22 million.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 25th were given a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 24th.

In related news, Director Bernard Zeichner sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.24, for a total transaction of $81,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Edmond Thomas sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.81, for a total value of $3,162,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 206,000 shares in the company, valued at $3,256,860. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 364,188 shares of company stock valued at $5,793,480 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 28.16% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Tilly’s in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Tilly’s during the first quarter worth approximately $47,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Tilly’s during the second quarter worth approximately $87,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Tilly’s during the first quarter worth approximately $66,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in shares of Tilly’s in the second quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.99% of the company’s stock.

Tilly’s Company Profile

Tilly’s, Inc engages in the retail of casual apparel, footwear, and accessories. Its stores are located in retail centers, including malls, lifestyle centers, power centers, community centers, outlet centers, and street-front locations. The company was founded by Hezy Shaked and Tilly Levine in 1982 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

