Tilly’s (NYSE:TLYS) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Tilly’s (NYSE:TLYS) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The specialty retailer reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.15, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Tilly’s had a return on equity of 17.14% and a net margin of 4.41%.

Shares of Tilly’s stock traded down $0.86 on Friday, hitting $14.88. The company had a trading volume of 7,918 shares, compared to its average volume of 248,718. Tilly’s has a 52 week low of $5.83 and a 52 week high of $16.93. The company has a market cap of $448.88 million, a PE ratio of 16.44, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 2.04. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.57.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 25th were given a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 24th.

In other Tilly’s news, Director Janet Kerr sold 12,000 shares of Tilly’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.27, for a total value of $195,240.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Robert Simon Goodwin sold 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.46, for a total value of $96,625.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $96,625. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 364,188 shares of company stock worth $5,793,480 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 28.16% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Tilly’s stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Tilly’s, Inc. (NYSE:TLYS) by 1,768.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 48,699 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 46,093 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.16% of Tilly’s worth $779,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Institutional investors own 72.99% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on TLYS. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tilly’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 27th. B. Riley lifted their price target on Tilly’s from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Roth Capital increased their price objective on Tilly’s from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Pivotal Research raised their target price on Tilly’s from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Tilly’s Company Profile

Tilly’s, Inc engages in the retail of casual apparel, footwear, and accessories. Its stores are located in retail centers, including malls, lifestyle centers, power centers, community centers, outlet centers, and street-front locations. The company was founded by Hezy Shaked and Tilly Levine in 1982 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

