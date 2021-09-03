Tilray Inc (NASDAQ:TLRY) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.05 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Tilray Inc (NASDAQ:TLRY) to report ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Tilray’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.05) to ($0.04). The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, November 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tilray will report full year earnings of ($0.14) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.24) to ($0.04). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $0.00 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.21) to $0.25. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Tilray.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Tilray from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $4.77 to $23.00 in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Canaccord Genuity assumed coverage on shares of Tilray in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Tilray in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their target price on shares of Tilray from $24.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, MKM Partners reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of Tilray in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.89.

Tilray stock traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $13.95. The company had a trading volume of 234,052 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,556,809. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.38 and a beta of 2.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $14.76 and its 200-day moving average is $18.42. Tilray has a fifty-two week low of $4.41 and a fifty-two week high of $67.00.

In related news, Director Brendan Kennedy sold 400,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.97, for a total transaction of $7,188,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,000,000 shares of company stock valued at $15,813,000. 3.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TLRY. Marshall Wace North America L.P. raised its stake in shares of Tilray by 70.7% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 62,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,122,000 after buying an additional 25,703 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Tilray by 56.7% during the second quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 17,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,000 after purchasing an additional 6,233 shares during the period. Mariner LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tilray in the second quarter valued at about $560,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Tilray in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Tilray by 62.9% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 10,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,000 after acquiring an additional 4,019 shares during the period. 7.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tilray, Inc engages in the research, cultivation, processing, and distribution of medical cannabis. The company offers its products in Argentina, Australia, Canada, Chile, Croatia, Cyprus, the Czech Republic, Germany, New Zealand, and South Africa. Tilray, Inc is headquartered in Nanaimo, Canada.

