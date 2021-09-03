Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:TNXP) Short Interest Down 12.8% in August

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:TNXP) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 13,920,000 shares, a decline of 12.8% from the July 29th total of 15,960,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 11,400,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.2 days.

Shares of Tonix Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $0.72 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.08. Tonix Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $0.51 and a twelve month high of $2.12. The stock has a market cap of $257.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.18 and a beta of 1.29.

Tonix Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TNXP) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07). On average, analysts predict that Tonix Pharmaceuticals will post -0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Tonix Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $95,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in Tonix Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $115,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Tonix Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $150,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in shares of Tonix Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tonix Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $268,000. 12.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Alliance Global Partners decreased their price objective on shares of Tonix Pharmaceuticals from $4.00 to $2.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th.

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the discovery, acquisition, and development of small molecules and biologics to treat and prevent human disease and alleviate suffering. Its portfolio includes TNX-102 SL, TNX-601, TNX-801, and TNX-1800.

