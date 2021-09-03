Traders Buy Large Volume of Quanta Services Call Options (NYSE:PWR)

Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) saw unusually large options trading activity on Thursday. Investors purchased 2,766 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 184% compared to the average daily volume of 975 call options.

In other Quanta Services news, Director John Michal Conaway sold 3,500 shares of Quanta Services stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.57, for a total transaction of $313,495.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,226 shares in the company, valued at $647,232.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. RPG Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Quanta Services by 7.3% during the second quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC now owns 83,228 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $7,538,000 after buying an additional 5,631 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 9.1% in the first quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 199,394 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $17,543,000 after purchasing an additional 16,588 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 16.0% in the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 165,991 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $14,605,000 after purchasing an additional 22,951 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 17.6% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,089,653 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $95,867,000 after purchasing an additional 163,198 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 4.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,859,379 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,043,389,000 after purchasing an additional 507,290 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PWR stock opened at $114.04 on Friday. Quanta Services has a one year low of $48.53 and a one year high of $114.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.75. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $93.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $91.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.57 and a beta of 1.24.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The construction company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.17. Quanta Services had a net margin of 4.64% and a return on equity of 13.29%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Quanta Services will post 4.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.21%. Quanta Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.23%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Quanta Services from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Quanta Services from $84.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Quanta Services from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Quanta Services from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Quanta Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Quanta Services currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $92.17.

Quanta Services, Inc engages in the provision of specialty contracting services, offering infrastructure solutions to the electric power, oil and gas, and communication industries. The firm operates through the Electric Power Infrastructure Services, and Underground Utility and Infrastructure Solutions segment.

