Traders Purchase Large Volume of Put Options on Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA)

Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA) saw unusually large options trading on Thursday. Stock traders bought 4,741 put options on the company. This represents an increase of 947% compared to the average volume of 453 put options.

NASDAQ:AMBA opened at $132.67 on Friday. Ambarella has a 12-month low of $46.99 and a 12-month high of $138.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -84.50 and a beta of 1.37. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $100.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $102.20.

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.10. Ambarella had a negative return on equity of 11.63% and a negative net margin of 23.12%. The business had revenue of $79.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.91 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.06 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 58.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Ambarella will post -0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AMBA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on shares of Ambarella in a report on Wednesday. Cowen lifted their target price on Ambarella from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on Ambarella from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ambarella from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $101.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Roth Capital lifted their target price on Ambarella from $130.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ambarella currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $131.15.

In other news, VP Christopher Day sold 1,445 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.39, for a total value of $146,508.55. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 12,731 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,290,796.09. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Chenming Hu sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $480,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 23,244 shares of company stock worth $2,425,614. Company insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd boosted its position in Ambarella by 39.6% during the 2nd quarter. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd now owns 150,690 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $16,068,000 after acquiring an additional 42,737 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in Ambarella by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 5,038 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $537,000 after acquiring an additional 604 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. boosted its position in Ambarella by 42.6% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 218,462 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $23,294,000 after acquiring an additional 65,283 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Ambarella by 61.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 690,304 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $73,606,000 after acquiring an additional 263,299 shares during the period. Finally, PVG Asset Management Corp acquired a new position in Ambarella during the 2nd quarter worth $441,000. Institutional investors own 74.50% of the company’s stock.

Ambarella Company Profile

Ambarella, Inc engages in the development and sale of video compression, image processing, and computer vision solutions. It offers processors and software that cater to end markets including security cameras, automotive cameras, industrial and robotic applications, and consumer applications. The company was founded by Feng Ming Wang and Leslie D.

