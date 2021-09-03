Tranche Finance Price Reaches $0.77 (SLICE)

Tranche Finance (CURRENCY:SLICE) traded 4.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on September 3rd. One Tranche Finance coin can now be purchased for about $0.77 or 0.00001529 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Tranche Finance has a total market cap of $15.38 million and $47,923.00 worth of Tranche Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Tranche Finance has traded 0.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tranche Finance Coin Profile

Tranche Finance (CRYPTO:SLICE) is a coin. It was first traded on December 29th, 2020. Tranche Finance’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins. Tranche Finance’s official Twitter account is @TrancheFinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Tranche is a decentralized protocol for managing risk. The protocol integrates with any interest accrual token, such as Compound's cTokens and AAVE's aTokens, to create two new interest-bearing instruments, one with a fixed-rate, Tranche A, and one with a variable rate, Tranche B. The protocol is currently integrated with Compound and charges fees in Dai and ETH. Accrued fees are exchanged for SLICE tokens through Uniswap pools. SLICE holders can vote on protocol parameters and other governance issues, as well as stake their SLICE or SLICE-LP tokens for rewards. “

