Treat DAO (TREAT) Trading Down 8.5% Over Last 7 Days

Treat DAO (CURRENCY:TREAT) traded 15% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on September 3rd. One Treat DAO coin can now be bought for approximately $3.52 or 0.00006973 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Treat DAO has a market capitalization of $3.52 million and $160,684.00 worth of Treat DAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Treat DAO has traded 8.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001979 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00002570 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $32.74 or 0.00064788 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $66.46 or 0.00131508 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $77.96 or 0.00154251 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 37.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,916.80 or 0.07750150 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.61 or 0.00003184 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50,594.64 or 1.00111353 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $410.73 or 0.00812718 BTC.

Treat DAO Profile

Treat DAO’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins. Treat DAO’s official Twitter account is @treatdao

Treat DAO Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Treat DAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Treat DAO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Treat DAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

