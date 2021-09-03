Trinity Capital (OTCMKTS:TRIN) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Trinity Capital (OTCMKTS:TRIN) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Trinity Capital Inc. is an internally managed business development company. It provides debt, including loans and equipment financing, to growth stage companies, including venture-backed companies and companies with institutional equity investors. Trinity Capital Inc. is based in PHOENIX. “

Get Trinity Capital alerts:

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Trinity Capital from $15.50 to $15.75 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised Trinity Capital from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, May 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $16.50.

Shares of Trinity Capital stock opened at $16.23 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $430.99 million and a PE ratio of 12.58. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Trinity Capital has a 12 month low of $13.46 and a 12 month high of $16.69.

Trinity Capital (OTCMKTS:TRIN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $19.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.78 million. Trinity Capital had a return on equity of 11.48% and a net margin of 109.78%. Analysts expect that Trinity Capital will post 1.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.29 per share. This is a boost from Trinity Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.15%. Trinity Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 89.92%.

In related news, CFO David Michael Lund bought 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $14.99 per share, for a total transaction of $52,465.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in shares of Trinity Capital in the first quarter worth about $3,485,000. Ares Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Trinity Capital in the first quarter worth about $4,445,000. Gillson Capital LP bought a new position in Trinity Capital during the first quarter valued at about $957,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Trinity Capital during the first quarter valued at about $215,000. Finally, EJF Capital LLC bought a new position in Trinity Capital during the first quarter valued at about $497,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.15% of the company’s stock.

About Trinity Capital

Trinity Capital Inc is a venture capital firm specializing in venture debt to growth stage companies looking for loans and/or equipment financing. Trinity Capital Inc was founded in 2019 is based in Chandler, Arizona.

Read More: Understanding Market Liquidity

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Trinity Capital (TRIN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Trinity Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trinity Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.