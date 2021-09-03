Truist Financial Initiates Coverage on European Wax Center (NASDAQ:EWCZ)

Truist Financial started coverage on shares of European Wax Center (NASDAQ:EWCZ) in a report issued on Monday morning, TipRanks reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on EWCZ. Citigroup began coverage on European Wax Center in a research report on Monday. They set a buy rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group initiated coverage on European Wax Center in a report on Monday. They set an outperform rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of European Wax Center in a report on Monday. They issued a neutral rating for the company. Robert W. Baird raised shares of European Wax Center from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of European Wax Center in a report on Monday. They issued a buy rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, European Wax Center presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $29.67.

NASDAQ EWCZ opened at $23.75 on Monday. European Wax Center has a 12 month low of $18.55 and a 12 month high of $27.88.

European Wax Center Inc is a personal care franchise brand. It offer wax services from certified Wax Specialists as well as full collection of proprietary products in the skincare, body and brow categories. European Wax Center Inc is based in PLANO, Texas.

