Truist Securities Increases Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) Price Target to $564.00

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) had its target price raised by stock analysts at Truist Securities from $554.00 to $564.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock. Truist Securities’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 12.50% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on AVGO. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Broadcom from $565.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Summit Insights downgraded shares of Broadcom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Broadcom from $585.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Broadcom from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $585.00 target price (up from $528.00) on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Friday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Broadcom currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $530.63.

Shares of NASDAQ:AVGO traded up $9.44 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $501.34. The stock had a trading volume of 47,490 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,845,510. Broadcom has a 1 year low of $343.48 and a 1 year high of $507.85. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $480.21 and its 200-day moving average is $470.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a current ratio of 2.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $205.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.93.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $6.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.88 by $0.08. Broadcom had a net margin of 19.11% and a return on equity of 41.39%. The company had revenue of $6.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.76 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $5.40 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Broadcom will post 24.06 EPS for the current year.

In other Broadcom news, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 530 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $465.74, for a total transaction of $246,842.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AVGO. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 9.5% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,353 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,555,000 after buying an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 16.3% during the first quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 571 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $269,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 11.1% during the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 2,343 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,087,000 after buying an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the first quarter worth about $216,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 61.5% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 478 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $222,000 after buying an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.28% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Company Profile

Broadcom, Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise and embedded networking applications.

