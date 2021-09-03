Truist Securities Increases Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) Price Target to $564.00

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) had its target price raised by stock analysts at Truist Securities from $554.00 to $564.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock. Truist Securities’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 12.50% from the company’s current price.
A number of other research firms also recently commented on AVGO. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Broadcom from $565.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Summit Insights downgraded shares of Broadcom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Broadcom from $585.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Broadcom from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $585.00 target price (up from $528.00) on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Friday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Broadcom currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $530.63.
Shares of NASDAQ:AVGO traded up $9.44 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $501.34. The stock had a trading volume of 47,490 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,845,510. Broadcom has a 1 year low of $343.48 and a 1 year high of $507.85. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $480.21 and its 200-day moving average is $470.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a current ratio of 2.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $205.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.93.
In other Broadcom news, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 530 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $465.74, for a total transaction of $246,842.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AVGO. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 9.5% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,353 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,555,000 after buying an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 16.3% during the first quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 571 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $269,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 11.1% during the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 2,343 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,087,000 after buying an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the first quarter worth about $216,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 61.5% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 478 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $222,000 after buying an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.28% of the company’s stock.
Broadcom Company Profile
Broadcom, Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise and embedded networking applications.
