Truist Securities Raises Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH) Price Target to $190.00

Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH) had its price target raised by Truist Securities from $172.00 to $190.00 in a report released on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Truist Securities currently has a buy rating on the software maker’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. TheStreet upgraded Manhattan Associates from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Benchmark boosted their price objective on Manhattan Associates from $165.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on Manhattan Associates from $165.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Manhattan Associates from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $179.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Truist increased their price target on shares of Manhattan Associates from $172.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $177.71.

Shares of NASDAQ MANH opened at $164.90 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 107.08 and a beta of 1.98. Manhattan Associates has a one year low of $83.74 and a one year high of $167.75. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $153.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $137.47.

Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The software maker reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $166.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $156.98 million. Manhattan Associates had a net margin of 15.93% and a return on equity of 46.33%. The firm’s revenue was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.40 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Manhattan Associates will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Manhattan Associates news, Director John J. Huntz, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.33, for a total value of $811,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 64,808 shares in the company, valued at $10,520,282.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Thomas E. Noonan sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.66, for a total value of $3,313,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 107,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,886,144.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Manhattan Associates by 2.0% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 920,283 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $108,022,000 after purchasing an additional 18,320 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its position in Manhattan Associates by 27.3% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 9,408 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,104,000 after buying an additional 2,018 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its stake in Manhattan Associates by 31.8% during the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 10,821 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,270,000 after buying an additional 2,612 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its holdings in Manhattan Associates by 8.0% in the second quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,961 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $429,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Manhattan Associates by 3.9% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 3,824 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $449,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. 96.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Manhattan Associates Company Profile

Manhattan Associates, Inc engages in designing, building and delivering supply chain commerce solutions by converging front-end sales with back-end supply chain. It operates through the following geographical segments: The Americas, Europe, Middle East and Africa and Asia Pacific. The company was founded by Deepak Raghavan in October 1990 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

